BharatPe's Truce: Ashneer Grover Settles Legal Feud

The Delhi High Court was informed of a settlement between fintech entity BharatPe and its former co-founder Ashneer Grover, alongside his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, regarding an alleged Rs 81 crore fraud. The announcement came as the parties requested the quashing of an FIR lodged against the Grover family.

Complicated legal entanglements began to unwind when both sides arrived at a settlement, dated September 30, prompting appeals to Justice Chandra Dhari Singh to dismiss the charges. The court, however, has mandated an affidavit from Grover's representatives to confirm compliance with the settlement terms, with further updates to be provided in the coming days.

Allegations against the Grover family included fraudulent monetary transactions through various channels, including deceptive dealings with vendors and forged invoices. These claims had led to Madhuri Jain Grover's termination and Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe in 2022. Legal proceedings now hinge on the documentations of the concluded settlement.

