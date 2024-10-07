Left Menu

Sebi Extends Deadline for Social Enterprises' Disclosures on Social Stock Exchange

Sebi has extended the deadline for social enterprises to submit annual disclosures and impact reports to the Social Stock Exchange for the financial year 2023-24. The new deadline is January 31, 2025. This extension affects enterprises raising funds through this novel stock exchange segment in India.

Updated: 07-10-2024 18:36 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced an extension for social enterprises to file their annual disclosures and impact reports for the financial year 2023-24, with the new deadline set for January 31, 2025. This applies to those raising funds through the Social Stock Exchange.

Previously, social enterprises had until October 31, 2024, to meet these regulatory requirements, which are laid out under Regulation 91C(1) and Regulation 91E(1) of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. These reports are designed to capture both the financial and social impact of these entities.

The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) is a unique mechanism in India where eligible social enterprises, including non-profit and for-profit organizations with clear social objectives, can secure public funding to address various social issues like poverty, healthcare, education, and gender equality. The SSE requires these enterprises to demonstrate their impact through specific focus areas.

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

