Sebi Extends Deadline for Social Enterprises' Disclosures on Social Stock Exchange

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced an extension for social enterprises to file their annual disclosures and impact reports for the financial year 2023-24, with the new deadline set for January 31, 2025. This applies to those raising funds through the Social Stock Exchange.

Previously, social enterprises had until October 31, 2024, to meet these regulatory requirements, which are laid out under Regulation 91C(1) and Regulation 91E(1) of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. These reports are designed to capture both the financial and social impact of these entities.

The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) is a unique mechanism in India where eligible social enterprises, including non-profit and for-profit organizations with clear social objectives, can secure public funding to address various social issues like poverty, healthcare, education, and gender equality. The SSE requires these enterprises to demonstrate their impact through specific focus areas.

