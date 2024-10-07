Left Menu

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Judicial Custody Extended Amid Ongoing Investigation

The Rouse Avenue court has extended the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case until October 21. The Enforcement Directorate continues investigations, citing potential evidence tampering risks, as Khan's legal team seeks his release under specific conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court, on Monday, decided to extend the judicial custody of Amanatullah Khan, a legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), until October 21. His custody extension is related to the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, a high-profile investigation that has drawn significant public and legal attention.

Khan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2, appeared for the proceedings through video conferencing from jail. The ED had apprehended him in connection with the acquisition of a property valued at Rs. 36 crores in Okhla, underscoring an intricate web of allegations involving financial misconduct.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, after reviewing submissions from both the ED and Khan's defense team, opted for an extension of his custody. The Special Public Prosecutor, representing the ED, argued that continued custody was essential to prevent potential evidence tampering. Meanwhile, Khan's defense lawyer, Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, opposed the move, suggesting that Khan was willing to appear daily before the ED if released.

