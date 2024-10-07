RBI and Maldives Ink Major Currency Swap Deal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially entered into a currency swap agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2024-27. This agreement aligns with efforts to bolster regional economic stability.

Within the stipulated agreement, the Maldives will receive financing support from the RBI. The assistance amounts to USD 400 million through the US Dollar/Euro Swap Window, in addition to Rs 30 billion (Rs 3,000 crore) under the INR Swap Window. The deal will remain valid until June 18, 2027, according to the RBI.

The framework, implemented on November 15, 2012, provides a critical safety net for short-term foreign exchange liquidity and balance of payments adjustments. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu announced the Rupay card launch in the Maldives and inaugurated a new runway at the Hanimadhoo International airport, reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

