Revolutionizing Warfare: Dual-Use Tech Emerges in Defense

In a significant shift in defense strategies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the increasing incorporation of dual-use and civilian technologies in modern warfare. Speaking at the DefConnect 4.0 event in Delhi, Singh made a call for a deeper exploration of these technological applications and urged innovators to harness these advancements for national defense.

Singh lauded the role of DefConnect in cultivating a culture of innovation within India's defense industry. The introduction of the second edition of iDEX initiatives and the 12th edition of the Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC) exemplify the government's commitment to leveraging the nation's talent in bolstering defense security frameworks.

Under the iDEX program, 26 products have received procurement orders exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, with proposals worth Rs 2,380 crore issued for 37 additional products. Singh highlighted the pivotal role of private sector participation in achieving defense self-reliance, a priority since the government's commencement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Singh emphasized the burgeoning cooperation between public and private sectors, epitomized by DefConnect's initiatives, to meet the evolving demands of modern warfare.

