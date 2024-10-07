Ravindra Rai M Steps Up as CEO of BOBCARD Ltd

BOBCARD Ltd has announced the appointment of Ravindra Rai M as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move comes as the company aims for robust growth in the competitive financial services sector.

Rai, who formerly held the position of deputy managing director at the card-issuing company, has a wealth of experience, including serving as General Manager at Bank of Baroda.

In his new role, Rai will focus on expanding business operations, reinforcing the company's risk management strategies, and enhancing customer service. Additionally, he plans to innovate the product portfolio to better serve the evolving needs of the Indian consumer market.

(With inputs from agencies.)