Haryana Elections 2024: Vote Count to Begin Amid Tight Security

The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 vote counting is scheduled to commence sharply at 8 AM on Tuesday. This announcement was made by Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, who stated that 93 counting centres have been strategically placed across 22 districts, catering to the state's 90 assembly constituencies. Notably, Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi will each feature two centres, while others will have one.

To guarantee an efficient and transparent counting process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 90 observers. Additionally, 30 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces will oversee security at these centres. In an official release, Agarwal emphasized the implementation of a robust, three-tier security system, composed of central security forces at the core, state police in the middle, and district police as the outer layer, involving a total of around 12,000 police personnel.

Security measures extend with checkpoints within a 100-metre range of each counting centre. CCTV cameras will surveil all strong rooms that store Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to safeguard the voting apparatus. Access restrictions will see unauthorized individuals barred, with additional cameras monitoring entry points. The counting begins with postal ballots; EVM counts follow after a 30-minute delay, with real-time result updates provided. The process will be closely monitored with videography in the presence of candidates, representatives, and officials. Communication devices, such as mobile phones, are prohibited within centres, ensuring focus and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)