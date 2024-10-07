Left Menu

Haryana Elections 2024: Vote Count to Begin Amid Tight Security

Vote counting for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 is set to start at 8 AM on Tuesday across 93 centres in 22 districts. With 12,000 police personnel, tight security, and real-time result updates, measures ensure a transparent process, according to Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:49 IST
Haryana Elections 2024: Vote Count to Begin Amid Tight Security
Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 vote counting is scheduled to commence sharply at 8 AM on Tuesday. This announcement was made by Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, who stated that 93 counting centres have been strategically placed across 22 districts, catering to the state's 90 assembly constituencies. Notably, Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi will each feature two centres, while others will have one.

To guarantee an efficient and transparent counting process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 90 observers. Additionally, 30 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces will oversee security at these centres. In an official release, Agarwal emphasized the implementation of a robust, three-tier security system, composed of central security forces at the core, state police in the middle, and district police as the outer layer, involving a total of around 12,000 police personnel.

Security measures extend with checkpoints within a 100-metre range of each counting centre. CCTV cameras will surveil all strong rooms that store Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to safeguard the voting apparatus. Access restrictions will see unauthorized individuals barred, with additional cameras monitoring entry points. The counting begins with postal ballots; EVM counts follow after a 30-minute delay, with real-time result updates provided. The process will be closely monitored with videography in the presence of candidates, representatives, and officials. Communication devices, such as mobile phones, are prohibited within centres, ensuring focus and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024