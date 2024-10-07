In recent years, Gujarat has emerged as a dynamic center for progress, integrating advancements in infrastructure, business, agriculture, renewable energy, and education. The state's vast network of roads, modern airports, state-of-the-art railway stations, and expanding industrial hubs reflect not just modernity, but a legacy of transformative growth.

This significant transformation initiated in 2001 when Narendra Modi assumed the office of Chief Minister. His forward-thinking leadership inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003, an innovative initiative that reignited industrial development. Drawing both domestic and international investments, the summit has improved the business environment in Gujarat by simplifying regulations and eliminating barriers for entrepreneurs. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the summit's 20-year journey as a platform for new ideas and investments.

Echoing these achievements, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani remarked, "When foreigners envision a new India, they think of a new Gujarat." Such transformation is credited to Modi's leadership, recognized globally as exemplary. This surge in investment and opportunity has fostered a robust ecosystem for industries in the state.

In 2008, Tata Motors chose Gujarat for its Nano plant, taking advantage of the state's business-friendly climate. Following Tata's lead, multiple automobile giants such as Suzuki, Ford India, MG Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Honda Motorcycle have set up operations in Gujarat, further cementing its status as a development beacon. Industry leaders attribute this growth to Gujarat's supportive policies and visionary leadership.

According to Shailesh Patwari, Former Director of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, the state's Ease of Doing Business ranking has significantly improved, now within the top 70. The 2017 Gujarat Single Window Clearance Act expedited business licensing processes, reinforcing an investor-friendly atmosphere.

In fiscal year 2023-24 alone, Gujarat attracted USD 7.3 billion in Foreign Direct Investment, up 55% from the prior year. This investment boom has bolstered businesses like Ahmedabad's Karnavati Hydraulic, where supportive policies since Modi's governorship have paved the way for success.

Owner Kirti Patel praised the streamlined governmental processes, highlighting the ease brought by GST and continuous support. With Narendra Modi as Prime Minister since 2014, Gujarat has further accelerated its development through federal support, expanded Vibrant Gujarat Summits, and numerous investment-boosting schemes.

This synergistic government approach has spurred Gujarat's growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The state continues to make strides in infrastructure, logistics, and technology, promising an even brighter future. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)