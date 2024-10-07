Bahrain's First Open Finance Consumer Marketplace Launched
Bahrain's Electronic Network For Financial Transactions partners with Zphin, a PB Fintech arm, to launch Bahrain's first consumer lending and insurance marketplace. Utilizing open banking infrastructure, the new platform offers personalized financial options to Bahraini consumers, enhancing informed decision-making.
- Country:
- India
Bahrain's Electronic Network For Financial Transactions, also known as BENEFIT, has entered into a strategic alliance with Zphin, the technology subsidiary of PB Fintech Limited. This collaboration aims to establish Bahrain's inaugural online marketplace for consumer lending, car insurance, credit cards, and travel insurance.
The initiative marks Bahrain's foray into a comprehensive consumer financial services marketplace, leveraging an advanced open finance ecosystem based on open banking infrastructure. This development is a significant step in modernizing the country's financial service offerings.
Combining Zphin's technological prowess with Atyaf eSolutions' local expertise, the platform is set to offer Bahraini consumers personalized, pre-qualified financial solutions. This will enable quicker, more confident decision-making for users exploring financial products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bajaj Capital Insurance Launches AI-Enhanced 'Ganesha Aarti' to Fuse Tradition with Technology
Bajaj Capital Insurance Unveils AI-Driven 'Ganesha Aarti'
Ethika Insurance's 'HR to CEO' Event Illuminates Path to Leadership Success
Nigeria's Central Bank Increases Benchmark Lending Rate to 27.25%
Delhi Proposes Higher Insurance Premiums to Crack Down on Traffic Violations