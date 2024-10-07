Left Menu

Bahrain's First Open Finance Consumer Marketplace Launched

Bahrain's Electronic Network For Financial Transactions partners with Zphin, a PB Fintech arm, to launch Bahrain's first consumer lending and insurance marketplace. Utilizing open banking infrastructure, the new platform offers personalized financial options to Bahraini consumers, enhancing informed decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bahrain's Electronic Network For Financial Transactions, also known as BENEFIT, has entered into a strategic alliance with Zphin, the technology subsidiary of PB Fintech Limited. This collaboration aims to establish Bahrain's inaugural online marketplace for consumer lending, car insurance, credit cards, and travel insurance.

The initiative marks Bahrain's foray into a comprehensive consumer financial services marketplace, leveraging an advanced open finance ecosystem based on open banking infrastructure. This development is a significant step in modernizing the country's financial service offerings.

Combining Zphin's technological prowess with Atyaf eSolutions' local expertise, the platform is set to offer Bahraini consumers personalized, pre-qualified financial solutions. This will enable quicker, more confident decision-making for users exploring financial products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024