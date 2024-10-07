Assam's Job Revolution: A Leap Towards Employment and Development
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 385 candidates, bringing total government job offers to 1,25,030. Aiming for 1.7 lakh jobs by 2026, Sarma highlighted enhanced recruitment transparency and progress in both public and private sectors, while addressing past recruitment challenges in Assam.
On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed out appointment letters to 385 candidates during a ceremony at GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati, boosting the state's employment tally to an impressive 1,25,030. The latest appointments include positions in higher education, technical education, educational research, and health departments.
CM Sarma reiterated his government's mission to achieve up to two lakh government jobs, setting a new target of reaching 1.7 lakh by 2026. He emphasized continued, transparent recruitment processes, highlighting the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination's forthcoming contributions to the workforce by next May.
Sarma criticized past recruitment scams, citing significant improvements in transparency and merit-based recruitment as foundational changes. Assam's industrial strides, including a new semiconductor industry, reflect ongoing efforts to enhance both government and private employment opportunities in the state.
