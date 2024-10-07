Left Menu

Assam's Job Revolution: A Leap Towards Employment and Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 385 candidates, bringing total government job offers to 1,25,030. Aiming for 1.7 lakh jobs by 2026, Sarma highlighted enhanced recruitment transparency and progress in both public and private sectors, while addressing past recruitment challenges in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:22 IST
Assam's Job Revolution: A Leap Towards Employment and Development
Assam CM Sarma presented appointment letters to 385 candidates in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed out appointment letters to 385 candidates during a ceremony at GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati, boosting the state's employment tally to an impressive 1,25,030. The latest appointments include positions in higher education, technical education, educational research, and health departments.

CM Sarma reiterated his government's mission to achieve up to two lakh government jobs, setting a new target of reaching 1.7 lakh by 2026. He emphasized continued, transparent recruitment processes, highlighting the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination's forthcoming contributions to the workforce by next May.

Sarma criticized past recruitment scams, citing significant improvements in transparency and merit-based recruitment as foundational changes. Assam's industrial strides, including a new semiconductor industry, reflect ongoing efforts to enhance both government and private employment opportunities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024