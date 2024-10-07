Hurricane Milton: Florida Braces for Impact

Amid the ongoing threat of Hurricane Milton, Florida residents are being urged to take precautionary measures and heed official warnings.

As this formidable category 5 hurricane powers through the Gulf of Mexico, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasizes the importance of being prepared and listening to guidance from federal and state officials.

Updates regarding the hurricane's progress and safety instructions are being closely reported by journalists Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw, with editing by Chris Reese.

(With inputs from agencies.)