Left Menu

Hurricane Milton: Florida Braces for Impact

Florida residents face a formidable threat from Hurricane Milton, a category 5 storm on a collision course through the Gulf of Mexico. Authorities urge vigilance and compliance with safety instructions. Essential updates come from both local and federal levels, conveyed by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:53 IST
Hurricane Milton: Florida Braces for Impact
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid the ongoing threat of Hurricane Milton, Florida residents are being urged to take precautionary measures and heed official warnings.

As this formidable category 5 hurricane powers through the Gulf of Mexico, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasizes the importance of being prepared and listening to guidance from federal and state officials.

Updates regarding the hurricane's progress and safety instructions are being closely reported by journalists Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw, with editing by Chris Reese.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024