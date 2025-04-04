Trump's Security Shake-Up: NSA Director Timothy Haugh Fired Amid White House Restructuring
U.S. President Donald Trump fired NSA Director General Timothy Haugh in a national security overhaul. Sources report the dismissal included over a dozen White House National Security Council staff. Haugh's firing came after a meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer, and followed Trump's 'America First' foreign policy focus.
In a significant national security restructuring, President Trump has removed General Timothy Haugh from his role as NSA Director. Multiple sources confirmed the shake-up extends to over a dozen staff members from the National Security Council, marking a notable shift within the administration.
The firing frenzy follows an Oval Office discussion with Laura Loomer, a far-right activist known for her controversial views. Trump's actions appear consistent with his continued pursuit of staffing his administration with loyalists to bolster his 'America First' policy agenda.
Critics, including notable Democrats, fear these dismissals pose a national security risk. Despite the absence of an official explanation, the reshuffle indicates Trump's preference for aligning administrative positions with his strategic objectives both domestically and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
