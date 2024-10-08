Left Menu

BJP Anticipates Victory in J-K Elections Amid Tight Security

As Jammu and Kashmir braces for vote counting, BJP exudes confidence, aiming for 30-35 assembly seats. Heightened security and organized logistics mark the electoral process, with exit polls indicating a competitive race. Results will gauge political sentiments ahead of key elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:36 IST
BJP Anticipates Victory in J-K Elections Amid Tight Security
J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections approaches, BJP chief and Nowshera candidate Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in the party's success. Raina anticipates BJP winning 30-35 seats in the Union Territory, with the counting scheduled to begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

After participating in a traditional havan, Raina emphasized the party's expectation for a full majority by aligning with supporting parties. Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta reinforced this optimism, projecting BJP as the largest political entity in the region.

Gupta highlighted BJP's achievements in steering the region towards development and freeing it from terrorism and corruption, facilitating a shift from 'bullet to ballot.' Despite varying exit poll numbers, BJP remains confident of favorable results. Meanwhile, enhanced security measures are in place across counting centers in Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, and Ramban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024