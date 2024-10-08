BJP Anticipates Victory in J-K Elections Amid Tight Security
As Jammu and Kashmir braces for vote counting, BJP exudes confidence, aiming for 30-35 assembly seats. Heightened security and organized logistics mark the electoral process, with exit polls indicating a competitive race. Results will gauge political sentiments ahead of key elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
As the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections approaches, BJP chief and Nowshera candidate Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in the party's success. Raina anticipates BJP winning 30-35 seats in the Union Territory, with the counting scheduled to begin at 8 am on Tuesday.
After participating in a traditional havan, Raina emphasized the party's expectation for a full majority by aligning with supporting parties. Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta reinforced this optimism, projecting BJP as the largest political entity in the region.
Gupta highlighted BJP's achievements in steering the region towards development and freeing it from terrorism and corruption, facilitating a shift from 'bullet to ballot.' Despite varying exit poll numbers, BJP remains confident of favorable results. Meanwhile, enhanced security measures are in place across counting centers in Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, and Ramban.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyber Tensions Escalate: China's National Security vs. Taiwan's Anonymous 64
Japanese Minister to Urge China's Wang Yi for Enhanced Security After Schoolboy Stabbing
India Launches First ANAB-Accredited AI Security Certification Program to Enhance Cybersecurity Skills
Kremlin Calls for New Security Architecture in Europe
France's New Government: Security Tops Agenda as Barnier Struggles with Hung Parliament