BJP Anticipates Victory in J-K Elections Amid Tight Security

As the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections approaches, BJP chief and Nowshera candidate Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in the party's success. Raina anticipates BJP winning 30-35 seats in the Union Territory, with the counting scheduled to begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

After participating in a traditional havan, Raina emphasized the party's expectation for a full majority by aligning with supporting parties. Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta reinforced this optimism, projecting BJP as the largest political entity in the region.

Gupta highlighted BJP's achievements in steering the region towards development and freeing it from terrorism and corruption, facilitating a shift from 'bullet to ballot.' Despite varying exit poll numbers, BJP remains confident of favorable results. Meanwhile, enhanced security measures are in place across counting centers in Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, and Ramban.

