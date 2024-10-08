Haryana Awaits Election Results: Tension and Confidence Run High

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly election vote count, independent candidate Virender Ghogharian from the Uchana Kalan constituency expressed confidence in securing a win, attributing his optimism to the overwhelming support from voters. Ghogharian highlighted his assurance in a smooth victory, facing little opposition from competitors, as per his statement to ANI.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conveyed optimism for a third consecutive BJP government, citing the party's decade-long developmental work and integrity. He contrasted this with alleged corruption within Congress, anticipating another term for BJP, which he described as representing all societal sectors in Haryana, he told ANI.

The vote counting is set to commence at 8 am, with postal ballots being tallied before the EVM votes. Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed 93 counting centers across 22 districts, engaging two centers each for specific constituencies. A robust security detail, including 30 companies from Central Armed Police and 12,000 additional personnel, guards the procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)