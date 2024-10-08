Lubi Industries Campus Earns IGBC Gold for Green Innovations
Lubi Industries LLP in Ahmedabad has received the IGBC Gold certification for its corporate campus, showcasing its commitment to sustainability. The facility highlights advanced eco-friendly features, including efficient water and energy systems, significant green space, and EV infrastructure, promoting a sustainable future.
Lubi Industries LLP, based in Ahmedabad, celebrates a significant achievement as its corporate campus receives the prestigious IGBC Gold certification.
This recognition underscores the company's dedication to sustainable practices, including water conservation, energy efficiency, and environment-friendly construction, making it a benchmark in the green building industry.
Through innovative initiatives such as solar power generation, EV charging infrastructure, and biophilic design, Lubi Industries demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future while enhancing employee well-being and reducing environmental impact.
