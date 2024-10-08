Lubi Industries Campus Earns IGBC Gold for Green Innovations

Lubi Industries LLP, based in Ahmedabad, celebrates a significant achievement as its corporate campus receives the prestigious IGBC Gold certification.

This recognition underscores the company's dedication to sustainable practices, including water conservation, energy efficiency, and environment-friendly construction, making it a benchmark in the green building industry.

Through innovative initiatives such as solar power generation, EV charging infrastructure, and biophilic design, Lubi Industries demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future while enhancing employee well-being and reducing environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)