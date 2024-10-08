South Korea and Singapore Forge Strategic Partnership in Landmark Year

South Korea and Singapore are set to elevate their diplomatic relations to a strategic partnership next year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of establishing formal ties. The announcement was made by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to Singapore.

President Yoon highlighted that the partnership will enhance cooperation in key sectors, notably artificial intelligence and startups. During this visit, the two nations also signed an extradition treaty, aiming to bolster judicial collaboration.

Further agreements include a memorandum of understanding regarding liquefied natural gas (LNG). This pact between South Korea, a major LNG importer, and Singapore, a leading LNG hub, will fortify the stability of the international supply chain through measures like LNG swaps and joint purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)