Left Menu

Delhi BJP Demands Crackdown on Chandni Chowk Encroachments

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor highlights encroachments in Chandni Chowk, urging a surprise inspection by MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar. Citing multiple complaints, Kapoor emphasizes the need for immediate action. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's recent inspection prompted new cleaning measures, signaling intensified focus on area maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:04 IST
Delhi BJP Demands Crackdown on Chandni Chowk Encroachments
Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has sounded the alarm over pervasive encroachments in Chandni Chowk and its surrounding areas. Kapoor urged Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to conduct an impromptu inspection to assess the situation and initiate necessary countermeasures.

The spokesperson's statement detailed how strategic locations such as Chandni Chowk's main road, Cycle Market, and the roads around Town Hall, among others, have suffered from illegal encroachments, notably by unauthorized rickshaws and e-rickshaws. Kapoor stressed that public complaints have repeatedly gone unanswered by officials.

Highlighting specific areas of concern, Kapoor pointed to regions such as Diwan Hall Road and the vicinity of Sheesh Ganj Gurdwara as critically encroached, demanding urgent action. In parallel, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had earlier advocated for improved road maintenance and introduced a new night shift for cleaning efforts following her personal inspection of Chandni Chowk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024