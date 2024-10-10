Delhi BJP Demands Crackdown on Chandni Chowk Encroachments

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has sounded the alarm over pervasive encroachments in Chandni Chowk and its surrounding areas. Kapoor urged Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to conduct an impromptu inspection to assess the situation and initiate necessary countermeasures.

The spokesperson's statement detailed how strategic locations such as Chandni Chowk's main road, Cycle Market, and the roads around Town Hall, among others, have suffered from illegal encroachments, notably by unauthorized rickshaws and e-rickshaws. Kapoor stressed that public complaints have repeatedly gone unanswered by officials.

Highlighting specific areas of concern, Kapoor pointed to regions such as Diwan Hall Road and the vicinity of Sheesh Ganj Gurdwara as critically encroached, demanding urgent action. In parallel, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had earlier advocated for improved road maintenance and introduced a new night shift for cleaning efforts following her personal inspection of Chandni Chowk.

(With inputs from agencies.)