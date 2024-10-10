Uttarakhand Launches Bold Strategy for Ecological and Economic Balance

In a move to foster sustainable development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the 'Three-pillar and Nine-point Strategy Program'. The initiative aims to strike a balance between economic progress and ecological conservation.

The strategy, formulated with guidance from Chief Minister Dhami, revolves around three core pillars: Community Empowerment Campaign, Innovation and Technology Campaign, and Financial Autonomy and Literacy Campaign. This reflects the state's commitment to aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of incorporating environmental considerations alongside development goals. He urged all government departments to embrace the strategy during the holy festival of Navratri, focusing on recycling traditional practices, promoting green technology, and standardizing sustainable practices to achieve ecological and economic equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)