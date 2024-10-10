Left Menu

Uttarakhand Launches Bold Strategy for Ecological and Economic Balance

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand introduced a comprehensive 'Three-pillar and Nine-point Strategy Program'. The initiative aims to harmonize economic growth and ecological preservation through community empowerment, technological innovation, and financial literacy. Departments are urged to adopt these strategies during Navratri for sustainable development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:10 IST
Uttarakhand Launches Bold Strategy for Ecological and Economic Balance
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to foster sustainable development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the 'Three-pillar and Nine-point Strategy Program'. The initiative aims to strike a balance between economic progress and ecological conservation.

The strategy, formulated with guidance from Chief Minister Dhami, revolves around three core pillars: Community Empowerment Campaign, Innovation and Technology Campaign, and Financial Autonomy and Literacy Campaign. This reflects the state's commitment to aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of incorporating environmental considerations alongside development goals. He urged all government departments to embrace the strategy during the holy festival of Navratri, focusing on recycling traditional practices, promoting green technology, and standardizing sustainable practices to achieve ecological and economic equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024