Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Ratan Tata

India mourns the loss of Ratan Tata, a distinguished industrialist and humanitarian. Tributes flow from leaders and citizens nationwide, commemorating his immense contribution to business and philanthropy. The nation honors his legacy with full state honors, urging the conferral of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian accolade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:54 IST
Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Ratan Tata
BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is mourning the passing of Ratan Tata, the patriarch of one of its oldest and most revered business houses. Recognized for his trailblazing contributions to the nation's economy and his philanthropic endeavors, Tata's death is regarded as a monumental loss both to the country and humanity.

The entire nation—from politicians to business titans—paid heartfelt tributes to Tata, who died on October 9 and was laid to rest with full state honors at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai. Among those present at the final rites were Tata's stepmother, Simone Tata, his close aide, Shantanu Naidu, and his adopted stray dog, Goa.

Led by acknowledgments from figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded Tata's visionary business acumen and philanthropy, leaders across India have expressed sorrow and reverence. The governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra declared a day of mourning, with calls for Tata to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024