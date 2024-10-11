Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Ratan Tata

India is mourning the passing of Ratan Tata, the patriarch of one of its oldest and most revered business houses. Recognized for his trailblazing contributions to the nation's economy and his philanthropic endeavors, Tata's death is regarded as a monumental loss both to the country and humanity.

The entire nation—from politicians to business titans—paid heartfelt tributes to Tata, who died on October 9 and was laid to rest with full state honors at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai. Among those present at the final rites were Tata's stepmother, Simone Tata, his close aide, Shantanu Naidu, and his adopted stray dog, Goa.

Led by acknowledgments from figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded Tata's visionary business acumen and philanthropy, leaders across India have expressed sorrow and reverence. The governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra declared a day of mourning, with calls for Tata to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.

(With inputs from agencies.)