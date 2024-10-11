Left Menu

Railway Board Drives Forward Special Campaign 4.0 Initiative

The Railway Board Chairman, Satish Kumar, reviews the Special Campaign 4.0 progress. The initiative focuses on digitization, cleanliness, and efficiency across the Indian Railways. The campaign also emphasizes inclusivity and community engagement, featuring Rail Chaupals. Active participation across all levels is encouraged to ensure success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:09 IST
Railway Board Drives Forward Special Campaign 4.0 Initiative
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board's Chairman and CEO, Satish Kumar, conducted a comprehensive review of the Special Campaign 4.0 initiative. Through a high-level video conference, involving top railway officials and public sector leaders, progress was evaluated and key targets outlined including digitization, cleanliness, and efficient scrap disposal.

Satish Kumar urged General Managers to actively oversee all campaign activities, underlining the Ministry of Railway's strong commitment to the project. Special emphasis was placed on inclusivity, ensuring participation from women and individuals with disabilities, and adopting best practices to enhance work efficacy.

Furthermore, the campaign aims to enhance office spaces, swiftly resolve grievances, and foster community engagement through Rail Chaupals nationwide. The Ministry plans to leverage media channels to raise awareness, ensuring widespread public support and participation in the successful execution of the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024