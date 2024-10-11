Railway Board Drives Forward Special Campaign 4.0 Initiative

The Railway Board's Chairman and CEO, Satish Kumar, conducted a comprehensive review of the Special Campaign 4.0 initiative. Through a high-level video conference, involving top railway officials and public sector leaders, progress was evaluated and key targets outlined including digitization, cleanliness, and efficient scrap disposal.

Satish Kumar urged General Managers to actively oversee all campaign activities, underlining the Ministry of Railway's strong commitment to the project. Special emphasis was placed on inclusivity, ensuring participation from women and individuals with disabilities, and adopting best practices to enhance work efficacy.

Furthermore, the campaign aims to enhance office spaces, swiftly resolve grievances, and foster community engagement through Rail Chaupals nationwide. The Ministry plans to leverage media channels to raise awareness, ensuring widespread public support and participation in the successful execution of the campaign.

