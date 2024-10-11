Delhi Government Greenlights 100 Village Projects Worth Rs 93 Crore

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has taken a significant step towards enhancing infrastructure in the city's rural areas by approving 100 development projects with a total budget of Rs 93 crore. The decision was made during a meeting of the Gram Vikas Board, led by Development Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat.

The projects, which focus on upgrading roads, drains, and community spaces such as parks and playgrounds, aim to bolster the quality of life in the capital's villages. Officials have been instructed to ensure the timely completion of these initiatives, addressing both existing concerns and new proposals highlighted by board members.

Minister Gopal Rai reiterated the government's dedication to equitable development in all areas of Delhi. He announced the installation of additional benches in large and small villages alike. Implemented through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, these projects underscore the city's commitment to providing basic amenities for all residents, regardless of urban or rural location. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)