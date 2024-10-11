Left Menu

International Crime Syndicate Dismantled: Key Arrests Made

In a significant operation against organized crime, Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar Police arrested key operative Navjot Singh, alias Jota, and three weapon suppliers. The operation dismantled a gang run by foreign handlers. Firearms and a delivery network were intercepted.

Recovered weapons (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough against organized crime, Punjab's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), alongside SAS Nagar Police, dismantled a module overseen by foreign operatives Pavitar in the USA and Manjinder in France. The key arrest was Navjot Singh, alias Jota, alongside three illegal weapon suppliers from Rajasthan, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested weapon suppliers, identified as Mohammad Asif, Bhanu Sisodia, and Anil Kumar, hail from Balotra, Rajasthan and possess criminal records. Navjot Singh, alias Jota, faces 21 cases involving severe crimes like attempts to murder, robbery, and arms act violations. Recovered from the group were two pistols, including a sophisticated .32 calibre automatic pistol, and eight live cartridges, indicating the consignment's intended delivery to Navjot Jota.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Deepak Pareek revealed that the operation was based on intelligence inputs regarding a Rajasthan gang's arms trafficking into Punjab. A planned operation led to the arrests near Dera Bassi-Mubarakpur road. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, and further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

