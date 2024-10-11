Telangana CM Inaugurates Young India Integrated Residential School, Vows Educational Reform

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated Residential School in Kondurg village, Rangareddy district, highlighting efforts to reform education in the state. On this occasion, CM Reddy expressed hope that these schools would promise a better future for students across Telangana.

Accusing the previous BRS government of neglecting children's education, CM Reddy pointed out the closure of 5,000 government schools under their administration. He affirmed his government's aim to offer high-standard education to underprivileged students and emphasized commitments to deliver quality education and healthcare while addressing unemployment issues.

CM Reddy further criticized former Telangana CM KCR, accusing his administration of inadequate financial support for school infrastructure despite substantial state budgets. Reddy pledged to reform the educational system, completing teacher promotions and transfers to boost confidence, and announced the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools to extend educational facilities to impoverished communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)