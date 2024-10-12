China's Stimulus Surge: Boosting Growth Amid Economic Headwinds

China announced a major increase in government debt issuance to bolster subsidies for low-income citizens and support the property market, as part of a broad effort to spark economic recovery. The move, spearheaded by Finance Minister Lan Foan, hints at forthcoming substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The world's second-largest economy is grappling with deflationary pressures, posed by a weakened property market and diminished consumer confidence, which have underscored its reliance on exports. There is concern that the government's 5% growth target for this year may not be attainable, raising fears of a larger structural slowdown.

Recent fiscal stimulus measures were anticipated globally following a Politburo meeting that emphasized urgent economic challenges. However, specifics were absent, leading to apprehension despite Chinese stocks hitting two-year highs. Fresh measures are expected to tackle deeper structural issues, including consumption and over-reliance on debt-driven investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)