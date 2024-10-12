Political Showdown Over Navi Mumbai Airport's First Landing

The Indian Air Force's C-295 aircraft's inaugural landing at Navi Mumbai International Airport set the stage for a political exchange on Saturday. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the event as an electoral ploy, aimed at inflating local property values. Raut accused government officials of exploiting the airport to boost adjacent land prices, further alleging their decision-making pace was reckless.

In contrast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde heralded the airport's potential benefits. Asserting that the airport would significantly aid residents, Shinde confirmed its christening as Lokneta DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport. He highlighted the successful test landing on the first runway, reiterating the completion deadline by March 2025, with commercial flights expected to begin the same year.

Striking a tone of efficiency, CM Shinde emphasized his government's swift action on welfare initiatives. Defending the Mahayuti government's track record, he mentioned the rapid implementation of programs like the Laadli Behan Yojana. Shinde dismissed opposition efforts to obstruct schemes, promising that no initiative would be derailed under his administration.

