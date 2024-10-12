Punjab's Paddy Procurement: A Tug of War Between Farmers and Government
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann plans to meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to address demands from rice millers and 'arthiyas'. Routine paddy procurement faces protests over commission rates and storage space. The state aims to resolve the issues, ensuring timely grain procurement and farmer payments.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced plans to meet Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to address the concerns of protesting rice millers and 'arthiyas'.
Mann highlighted the urgency of the issues, stressing the need for increased commission for 'arthiyas' and urging the Union government to manage existing grain stocks to allow for fresh arrivals.
Despite ongoing procurement, protests are intensifying, with farmer organizations planning demonstrations against delayed processes.
