Left Menu

Punjab's Paddy Procurement: A Tug of War Between Farmers and Government

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann plans to meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to address demands from rice millers and 'arthiyas'. Routine paddy procurement faces protests over commission rates and storage space. The state aims to resolve the issues, ensuring timely grain procurement and farmer payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:03 IST
Punjab's Paddy Procurement: A Tug of War Between Farmers and Government
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced plans to meet Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to address the concerns of protesting rice millers and 'arthiyas'.

Mann highlighted the urgency of the issues, stressing the need for increased commission for 'arthiyas' and urging the Union government to manage existing grain stocks to allow for fresh arrivals.

Despite ongoing procurement, protests are intensifying, with farmer organizations planning demonstrations against delayed processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024