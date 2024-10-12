India's Solar Revolution: A Leader in Climate Action
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announces India's leadership in climate action with initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The new 150-kilowatt rooftop solar plant at Geological Survey of India Training Institute showcases sustainability, saving Rs 30 lakh annually and meeting 75% of energy needs.
During an inauguration event at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted India's role as a global leader in climate action through initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
The newly commissioned rooftop solar power plant represents a significant stride in sustainable energy practices, reflecting the institute's dedication to environmental responsibility.
This 150-kilowatt plant will provide 75% of the institute's energy, translating to annual savings of Rs 30 lakh, while setting a benchmark for renewable energy usage across public institutions, according to Reddy and S D Patbhaje of the Geological Survey of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
