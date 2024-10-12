India's Solar Revolution: A Leader in Climate Action

During an inauguration event at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted India's role as a global leader in climate action through initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The newly commissioned rooftop solar power plant represents a significant stride in sustainable energy practices, reflecting the institute's dedication to environmental responsibility.

This 150-kilowatt plant will provide 75% of the institute's energy, translating to annual savings of Rs 30 lakh, while setting a benchmark for renewable energy usage across public institutions, according to Reddy and S D Patbhaje of the Geological Survey of India.

