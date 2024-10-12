Left Menu

India's Solar Revolution: A Leader in Climate Action

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announces India's leadership in climate action with initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The new 150-kilowatt rooftop solar plant at Geological Survey of India Training Institute showcases sustainability, saving Rs 30 lakh annually and meeting 75% of energy needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:11 IST
India's Solar Revolution: A Leader in Climate Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an inauguration event at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted India's role as a global leader in climate action through initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The newly commissioned rooftop solar power plant represents a significant stride in sustainable energy practices, reflecting the institute's dedication to environmental responsibility.

This 150-kilowatt plant will provide 75% of the institute's energy, translating to annual savings of Rs 30 lakh, while setting a benchmark for renewable energy usage across public institutions, according to Reddy and S D Patbhaje of the Geological Survey of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024