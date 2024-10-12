NCP's Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai

In a shocking turn of events, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot at in Mumbai, according to police reports released on Saturday. The attack was carried out by unidentified assailants, and Siddique has been urgently transported to Lilavati Hospital in the city.

A seasoned politician, Siddique had served as a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bandra West. Earlier this February, he switched allegiances from Congress to Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, a move that has garnered significant attention in political circles.

As authorities launch an investigation into the motives and identities of the attackers, the city remains on alert. Further details regarding Siddique's condition and potential suspects are still awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)