NCP's Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai
Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was shot at by unidentified assailants in Mumbai. He has been hospitalized. Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier this year, served as a three-time MLA from Bandra West. Police are currently investigating the incident for further details.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot at in Mumbai, according to police reports released on Saturday. The attack was carried out by unidentified assailants, and Siddique has been urgently transported to Lilavati Hospital in the city.
A seasoned politician, Siddique had served as a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bandra West. Earlier this February, he switched allegiances from Congress to Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, a move that has garnered significant attention in political circles.
As authorities launch an investigation into the motives and identities of the attackers, the city remains on alert. Further details regarding Siddique's condition and potential suspects are still awaited as the situation develops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP's Bold Move: Minority Representation in Maharashtra Assembly
Congress and NCP Lead 'Long Marches' Against Mahayuti Government Policies
NCP (SP) Launches Scathing Campaign Against Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra
Harshvardhan Patil Leaves BJP, Joins Sharad Pawar’s NCP Amid Political Shift in Maharashtra
Harshvardhan Patil Jumps Ship: From BJP to NCP's Stable