Left Menu

NCP's Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was shot at by unidentified assailants in Mumbai. He has been hospitalized. Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier this year, served as a three-time MLA from Bandra West. Police are currently investigating the incident for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:58 IST
NCP's Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai
NCP leader Baba Siddique (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot at in Mumbai, according to police reports released on Saturday. The attack was carried out by unidentified assailants, and Siddique has been urgently transported to Lilavati Hospital in the city.

A seasoned politician, Siddique had served as a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bandra West. Earlier this February, he switched allegiances from Congress to Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, a move that has garnered significant attention in political circles.

As authorities launch an investigation into the motives and identities of the attackers, the city remains on alert. Further details regarding Siddique's condition and potential suspects are still awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024