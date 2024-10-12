Himachal CM Gifts HRTC Staff 4% DA Hike Ahead of Diwali

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a 4% Dearness Allowance increment for employees of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), aligning it with the benefits extended to state employees. The announcement, made on the occasion of HRTC's Golden Jubilee in Shimla, is part of a Diwali gift package.

The Chief Minister assured that salaries and pensions for HRTC staff would be disbursed by October 28, emphasizing the importance of timely payments during festive seasons. He also addressed pending medical bills and overtime payments, committing to clear significant dues by the end of the financial year.

Underlining his personal connection to HRTC, Sukhu spoke of his father's past as an HRTC driver. Highlighting operational challenges, he urged efficiency improvements and announced the launch of the Green Hydrogen Project to modernize the transportation sector. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reiterated HRTC's commitment to the state's connectivity and employee welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)