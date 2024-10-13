Left Menu

China Confronts Escalating Deflation as Economic Stimulus Calls Grow

China's inflation pressures intensified in September with consumer inflation cooling and producer deflation worsening. The government is expected to roll out stronger stimulus measures to address weak demand in the world's second-largest economy. Recent efforts include aggressive monetary support and mortgage rate cuts.

Updated: 13-10-2024 07:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 07:54 IST
China Confronts Escalating Deflation as Economic Stimulus Calls Grow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In September, China's economic situation became increasingly challenging as consumer inflation unexpectedly cooled and producer deflation worsened, signaling heightened deflationary pressures. As a result, there are increased calls for Beijing to implement stronger stimulus measures to stimulate demand and stabilize economic growth.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by only 0.4% year-on-year, falling short of the 0.6% increase expected by economists. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) saw a steep 2.8% drop, marking its fastest decline in six months due to significant reductions in energy and tourism prices.

Amid these pressures, Chinese authorities have escalated intervention efforts, including the most aggressive monetary support since the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed particularly at revitalizing the ailing property sector. However, experts suggest that while these actions may provide temporary relief, addressing deeper structural issues remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

