Baba Siddique's Assassination Sparks Concerns Over Maharashtra's Law and Order

The shocking murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique has cast a pall over Maharashtra, prompting leaders to call for heightened vigilance by state governments. Asserting the severity of the situation, Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, urged administrations to bolster law and order provisions across the country.

Baba Siddique was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with critical gunshot wounds after being attacked on Saturday night. Despite resuscitative efforts, he succumbed shortly after at approximately 9.30 pm, according to Dr Jalil Parkar. The leader's tragic death has left his ancestral village in Bihar and political circles in mourning.

Mumbai police have arrested Gurmail Singh, accused of bearing a direct link to the murder, and extended his custody following a court order. Authorities are extensively pursuing leads, including an ossification test to determine another suspect's age. The investigation continues as the law enforcement seeks to bring justice for Baba Siddique.

(With inputs from agencies.)