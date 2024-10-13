Left Menu

Baba Siddique's Assassination Sparks Concerns Over Maharashtra's Law and Order

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has raised serious concerns about the state of law and order in Maharashtra. Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav urged all state governments to strengthen security measures. Mumbai police have detained suspects while the investigation into Siddique's tragic death progresses.

Former Bihar Deputy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique has cast a pall over Maharashtra, prompting leaders to call for heightened vigilance by state governments. Asserting the severity of the situation, Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, urged administrations to bolster law and order provisions across the country.

Baba Siddique was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with critical gunshot wounds after being attacked on Saturday night. Despite resuscitative efforts, he succumbed shortly after at approximately 9.30 pm, according to Dr Jalil Parkar. The leader's tragic death has left his ancestral village in Bihar and political circles in mourning.

Mumbai police have arrested Gurmail Singh, accused of bearing a direct link to the murder, and extended his custody following a court order. Authorities are extensively pursuing leads, including an ossification test to determine another suspect's age. The investigation continues as the law enforcement seeks to bring justice for Baba Siddique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

