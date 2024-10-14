Odisha BJP President Envisions a Decade of Growth Amidst Festive Celebrations
Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal expressed hope for the state's progress over the next decade during Vijayadashami celebrations. He highlighted the inspirational role of Durga Puja and pledged commitment to progress. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy also extended Vijayadashami greetings, emphasizing festival traditions and cultural significance.
Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, during Vijayadashami festivities, articulated an optimistic vision for the state's future, forecasting notable advancements across all sectors in the next decade. He expressed gratitude and observed that worship serves as a means of safeguarding religious beliefs.
Samal extended his warm wishes to the people of Odisha, underlining the inspiration drawn from Durga Puja celebrations. The festival has reinforced confidence among the populace in Odisha's forward trajectory, he noted.
Sharing his aspirations for the coming years, Samal stated, "The next ten years will witness significant progress in Odisha, accompanied by the blessings of Maa Durga. Today's celebrations are a commitment to strive for this goal." During the festivities, he visited various Durga Puja pandals, offering prayers and witnessing Ravana effigy burnings.
Devotees across the country celebrated Durga Puja with great enthusiasm, culminating in Vijayadashami events. Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the enduring tradition of Alai Balai after Dussehra, wishing everyone a joyful Vijayadashami.
The annual festival of Durga Puja commemorates the goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura, blending religious homage with cultural festivity. Revered for its depiction of compassion, brotherhood, and artistry, the event fills the atmosphere with the sound of 'dhaak,' vibrant attire, and festive delicacies.
