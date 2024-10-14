Haryana CM Nayab Saini Prays at Kamakhya Temple: A New Era of Development Beckons

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked his inaugural visit to the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati since assuming office, accompanied by his wife, Suman Saini, on Monday.

During his visit, Saini offered prayers for Haryana's future prosperity and development, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity. He emphasized the government's commitment to improving the lives of the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

As he prepares for his swearing-in ceremony on October 17, Saini highlighted the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders, with discussions for the Deputy Chief Minister position underway.

