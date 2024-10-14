Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Examines Proposed Waqf Bill Amendments

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Engaging with experts and stakeholders across India, the committee seeks input for substantial legal reforms addressing mismanagement and corruption. Upcoming sessions include discussions with ministry representatives to refine the bill, aiming for a comprehensive report by the next parliament session.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Joint Parliamentary Committee convened on Monday to deliberate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, engaging stakeholders including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and legal experts. Notable participants like Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and Virendra Ichalkaranjikar provided insights into the proposed legislative changes.

Continuing its comprehensive review process, the committee will meet again on Tuesday to gather testimonies from the Ministry of Minority Affairs regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Recently, stakeholders met in Hyderabad for in-depth consultations, with JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal highlighting the broad engagement across cities for input on the reforms.

Among the voices, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi emphasized the valuable suggestions received shaping the bill. Meanwhile, the JPC collaborates with the Gujarat government, exploring diverse perspectives for a robust legal framework. These efforts aim to enforce the 1995 Waqf Act through amendments enhancing digitisation, auditing, and transparency, targeting a report submission by the next parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

