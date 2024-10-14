Liquor Lottery Sparks Debate in NTR District

On Monday, the NTR district administration conducted a drawing of lots to select private retailers for 113 liquor shops, drawing 5,825 applications. NTR district magistrate G Srijana stated, "We expect to complete the formalities by afternoon, including selecting two reserve candidates in case any selected retailers fail to meet today's requirements."

The state received a total of 89,882 applications for liquor shops, with NTR district leading in numbers. Meanwhile, ASR district registered 1,205 applications for 40 shops. The newly notified liquor policy of September 30 extends the licensing period to 2026, enabling private retail involvement in over 3,000 liquor outlets across Andhra Pradesh, relaxing earlier restrictions.

Opposition from the YSR Congress Party, particularly its Women's Wing President Varudu Kalyani, criticized the new policy. She contended it jeopardizes public welfare and accused the TDP-led coalition of prioritizing financial gains. Kalyani expressed disapproval over the privatization and the potential for increased illegal sales, stating, "Women are strongly against it." The TDP government anticipates revenue of approximately Rs 5,500 crore with the policy initiated on October 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)