BSF Foils Cross-Border Smuggling: Ten Pakistani Drones Seized in Punjab

In a significant bust, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab has intercepted ten drones, allegedly from Pakistan, engaged in smuggling narcotics into India. The week-long operation also resulted in the seizure of 15.832 kg of heroin, underlining the challenges faced by Indian border forces.

The official BSF statement revealed that all intercepted drones were manufactured in China and repurposed for illicit cross-border activities. The revelation draws attention to the growing complexity and international aspects of local smuggling operations.

In an earlier coordinated effort with Punjab police, BSF troops recovered a Chinese-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in the Tarn Taran district. The operation, driven by reliable intelligence, underscores the successful collaboration between security forces in combating cross-border narcotics trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)