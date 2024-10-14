Sterling and Wilson's Turnaround: Q3 Profit Surges

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) announced a consolidated profit of Rs 8.57 crore for the September quarter, signaling a financial turnaround from a Rs 54.51 crore loss in the same period last year. This profitable outcome highlights the company's upward trajectory in the renewable energy sector.

The company reported its total income rose sharply to Rs 1,064.45 crore from Rs 776.73 crore a year ago, indicating robust growth in its operations. Parallelly, expenses also increased, reaching Rs 1,044.38 crore compared to Rs 826.68 crore in the previous year.

SWREL specializes in EPC solutions for hybrid energy and energy storage, further establishing its footprint in the dynamic renewable energy landscape. The financial results underscore the company's strategic expansion and operational efficiency.

