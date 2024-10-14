Ideal Weather Conditions Boost Ivory Coast's Cocoa Yield

Below-average rainfall last week in multiple cocoa-producing regions in Ivory Coast is promising to improve the quality and quantity of the October-to-March main crop, according to local farmers. As the world's largest cocoa producer experiences its rainy season, these conditions are seen as beneficial.

Farmers across Ivory Coast reported favorable weather conditions, expressing satisfaction with the size and number of cocoa pods available for harvest until December. Many noted a significant increase in the number of pods on trees compared to last year.

The dry season, beginning mid-November, necessitates sufficient rainfall to ensure soil moisture improves, aiding in the development of substantial small pods ready for harvest by January and February. Reports from across various regions indicate a promising outlook for cocoa quality and transport efficiency due to increased sunshine.

(With inputs from agencies.)