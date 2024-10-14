Left Menu

Ideal Weather Conditions Boost Ivory Coast's Cocoa Yield

Below-average rains in Ivory Coast's cocoa regions are enhancing the October-to-March main crop's quality. Farmers report ample pods on trees and improved conditions for cocoa drying due to increased sunshine. Adequate rainfall is crucial before November for a productive harvest in early 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:43 IST
Ideal Weather Conditions Boost Ivory Coast's Cocoa Yield
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Below-average rainfall last week in multiple cocoa-producing regions in Ivory Coast is promising to improve the quality and quantity of the October-to-March main crop, according to local farmers. As the world's largest cocoa producer experiences its rainy season, these conditions are seen as beneficial.

Farmers across Ivory Coast reported favorable weather conditions, expressing satisfaction with the size and number of cocoa pods available for harvest until December. Many noted a significant increase in the number of pods on trees compared to last year.

The dry season, beginning mid-November, necessitates sufficient rainfall to ensure soil moisture improves, aiding in the development of substantial small pods ready for harvest by January and February. Reports from across various regions indicate a promising outlook for cocoa quality and transport efficiency due to increased sunshine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024