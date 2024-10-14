Left Menu

Mumbai Braces for Rain and Thunderstorm Alert

Mumbai received rainfall on Monday, prompting a yellow alert from the Indian Meteorological Department for October 14 and 15. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected across the city.

Visuals from the scene (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Mumbai experienced bouts of rainfall on Monday, raising concerns among residents and authorities. In response, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a yellow alert for the Konkan region, specifically targeting October 14 and 15.

The IMD has cautioned against thunderstorms that are likely to be accompanied by lightning. The forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall, coupled with gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.

The alert is particularly significant for isolated areas across the districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburb, where these weather conditions are expected over the next few hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

