Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra After Baba Siddique's Assassination

The assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique has sparked a political uproar in Maharashtra. Multiple parties have criticized the state's law and order management, with key figures demanding accountability. Amidst this turmoil, the Maharashtra government emphasizes its dedication to restoring peace and urges a focus away from political exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:37 IST
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora (File Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination, a fierce political storm has erupted in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Milind Deora has assured citizens that the state government is committed to maintaining peace, as law enforcement agencies work in unison to ensure the safety of Mumbai.

The killing, which took place outside Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, has amplified scrutiny over the state's law and order situation. Opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray voiced concerns over the government's actions and arrests in connection with Siddique's murder, suggesting a lack of transparency in the process.

Reacting to the tragedy, Rahul Gandhi criticized the perceived collapse of law enforcement in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam called for political restraint, emphasizing the government's resolve to address the incident thoroughly and urging collaboration instead of criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

