Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra After Baba Siddique's Assassination

In the wake of NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination, a fierce political storm has erupted in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Milind Deora has assured citizens that the state government is committed to maintaining peace, as law enforcement agencies work in unison to ensure the safety of Mumbai.

The killing, which took place outside Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, has amplified scrutiny over the state's law and order situation. Opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray voiced concerns over the government's actions and arrests in connection with Siddique's murder, suggesting a lack of transparency in the process.

Reacting to the tragedy, Rahul Gandhi criticized the perceived collapse of law enforcement in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam called for political restraint, emphasizing the government's resolve to address the incident thoroughly and urging collaboration instead of criticism.

