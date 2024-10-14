Court Backs St. Stephen's: Christian Quota Admissions Greenlit

In a significant move, the Delhi High Court has permitted 18 out of 19 students to secure admissions at St. Stephen's College under its Christian minority quota. The court's decision mandates these students to commence their classes immediately.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma's ruling acknowledged the provisions of Article 30(1), which allow minority groups to manage educational institutions, yet clarified that these rights are not absolute and must align with government guidelines. The judgment restricts St. Stephen's College from overriding regulations set by the affiliated university.

The legal representation saw Senior Advocate Romy Chacko, with Advocates Karthik Venu and Akshat Singh, for the college. Delhi University was defended by Advocates Mohinder JS Rupal and Hardik Rupal. Meanwhile, Advocates Anup Kumar, Neha Jaiswal, and Shruti Singh stood for the students. The college had earlier contended with the university's refusal to recognize admissions under this quota, despite fulfilling all requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)