Left Menu

Court Backs St. Stephen's: Christian Quota Admissions Greenlit

The Delhi High Court has allowed 18 students under the Christian minority quota to enroll at St. Stephen's College. Highlighting the limits of Article 30(1), the court emphasized adherence to government regulations. The ruling underscores the college's legal battle with Delhi University over admission procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:06 IST
Court Backs St. Stephen's: Christian Quota Admissions Greenlit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Delhi High Court has permitted 18 out of 19 students to secure admissions at St. Stephen's College under its Christian minority quota. The court's decision mandates these students to commence their classes immediately.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma's ruling acknowledged the provisions of Article 30(1), which allow minority groups to manage educational institutions, yet clarified that these rights are not absolute and must align with government guidelines. The judgment restricts St. Stephen's College from overriding regulations set by the affiliated university.

The legal representation saw Senior Advocate Romy Chacko, with Advocates Karthik Venu and Akshat Singh, for the college. Delhi University was defended by Advocates Mohinder JS Rupal and Hardik Rupal. Meanwhile, Advocates Anup Kumar, Neha Jaiswal, and Shruti Singh stood for the students. The college had earlier contended with the university's refusal to recognize admissions under this quota, despite fulfilling all requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024