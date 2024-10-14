Left Menu

BJP Leader Urges Peace Amid Bahraich Clashes

In Bahraich, a clash between communities during a Durga idol immersion resulted in one death. BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urged peace, assuring justice. Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government's inaction. Police detained 30 individuals and seek the main accused. Security measures remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:14 IST
BJP Leader Urges Peace Amid Bahraich Clashes
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of communal violence in Bahraich during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called for calm. The clashes, which tragically resulted in one fatality, have intensified the spotlight on state authorities' handling of the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized the need for peace and assured that the government would ensure justice is served. Tensions arose on Sunday as the immersion procession passed through Mahasi, leading to a deadly confrontation. Criticism from political leaders, including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, pointed to perceived lapses in administrative oversight.

Yadav highlighted the lack of adequate security and attention to the procession's route. He suggested the outcome might have been different with proper measures in place. Following the incidents, Bahraich's Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of 30 individuals, with efforts underway to apprehend the key perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024