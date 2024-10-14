BJP Leader Urges Peace Amid Bahraich Clashes

In the wake of communal violence in Bahraich during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called for calm. The clashes, which tragically resulted in one fatality, have intensified the spotlight on state authorities' handling of the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized the need for peace and assured that the government would ensure justice is served. Tensions arose on Sunday as the immersion procession passed through Mahasi, leading to a deadly confrontation. Criticism from political leaders, including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, pointed to perceived lapses in administrative oversight.

Yadav highlighted the lack of adequate security and attention to the procession's route. He suggested the outcome might have been different with proper measures in place. Following the incidents, Bahraich's Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of 30 individuals, with efforts underway to apprehend the key perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)