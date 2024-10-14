Delhi CM Atishi Plans 1000+ Chhath Puja Venues Amid Political Tensions
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announces the construction of over 1000 Chhath Ghats for the upcoming festival in November. Despite ongoing political disputes with LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Atishi emphasizes the need for collaboration between the Centre and Delhi government to ensure the city's progress.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi convened a high-profile meeting with district magistrates on Monday to strategize the preparation of over 1000 Chhath Puja Ghats across the city. The AAP government's initiative includes building a comprehensive ghat model in each assembly constituency, equipped with essential facilities like lighting, clean water, security, and medical services, according to an announcement on X.
Chhath Puja, an essential festival dedicated to the sun, is observed in several Indian states and abroad, scheduled this year from November 5 to 8. Earlier, Atishi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for collaboration between the Centre and Delhi government for the city's welfare and advancement, as she shared on the social media platform X.
Atishi, who ascended to the role of Delhi Chief Minister in September after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, faces ongoing disagreements with Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. Recent tensions have arisen over the allotment of the CM House, as the PWD's offer sparked conflicts involving AAP, BJP, and the LG's office. As Delhi prepares for elections early next year, political dynamics remain crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
