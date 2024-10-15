Tension in Bahraich: Leaders Slam State Government over Law and Order Concerns
Following a deadly clash in Bahraich during a religious procession, political leaders condemn the incident, criticizing state authorities for negligence. Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party leaders demand strict action against anti-social elements, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowing accountability and continued religious harmony.
In a recent incident that has stirred political and communal tensions, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Maluk Nagar decried the violence in Bahraich, vowing decisive action against those responsible. The altercation occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, faulting the administration's failure to ensure public safety. The incident underscores ongoing law and order challenges in the state, he commented, drawing attention to similar tensions in areas like Ghaziabad.
The police have detained 30 individuals and initiated a search for the absconding main suspect. Response efforts have intensified, with a route march conducted to restore calm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized strict action against those destabilizing the peace, asserting that idol immersions will proceed without disturbance under state oversight.
