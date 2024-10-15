Punjab Panchayat Elections: A Day of Peaceful Voting Amidst Legal Controversies

The Punjab gram panchayat elections are witnessing active voter participation as citizens cast their ballots between 8 am and 4 pm. Elections are underway to appoint the 'sarpanch' and 'panch' leaders for local villages. Reports from Mohali and Ludhiana indicate a significant turnout at polling stations. So far, the election process has proceeded without disturbances, and the results are expected shortly after polling ends.

On Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed over 1,000 petitions aimed at halting the planned panchayat elections. It further lifted restrictions on 206 panchayats, allowing the electoral process to continue as scheduled on October 15. The court emphasized that only the Election Commission is empowered to interfere in matters relating to the election. Moreover, the court ordered comprehensive documentation of the elections through videography.

Despite this judicial clearance, petitioners' legal representatives signaled intentions to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court, underscoring ongoing disputes. The elections are slated for 13,237 'Sarpanches' and 83,437 'Panches'. Advocate Hakam Singh shared that nearly 1,000 writ petitions with 11 grounds of grievance were presented to the High Court, which dismissed all except one concerning videography. The stay on the 250 writ petitions was also annulled, prompting plans to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Previously, the Punjab High Court had refrained from delaying the state-wide elections, though it halted elections in specific villages where candidates faced nomination issues. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa blamed the Aam Aadmi Party and government officials for mismanagement in the nomination filing process, creating confusion over candidate reservations in various panchayat segments. Bajwa accused the administration of negligence, highlighting the absence of key officials like Panchayat Secretaries and BDPOs from their offices, despite the Chief Minister's assurances for free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)