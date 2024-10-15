Left Menu

Punjab Panchayat Elections: A Day of Peaceful Voting Amidst Legal Controversies

The Punjab gram panchayat elections are progressing smoothly, with voters actively participating across the state. Despite earlier legal challenges, the elections are now proceeding without hindrance. However, unresolved legal issues linger as petitioners plan to appeal the recent court decisions in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:22 IST
Punjab Panchayat Elections: A Day of Peaceful Voting Amidst Legal Controversies
A visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab gram panchayat elections are witnessing active voter participation as citizens cast their ballots between 8 am and 4 pm. Elections are underway to appoint the 'sarpanch' and 'panch' leaders for local villages. Reports from Mohali and Ludhiana indicate a significant turnout at polling stations. So far, the election process has proceeded without disturbances, and the results are expected shortly after polling ends.

On Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed over 1,000 petitions aimed at halting the planned panchayat elections. It further lifted restrictions on 206 panchayats, allowing the electoral process to continue as scheduled on October 15. The court emphasized that only the Election Commission is empowered to interfere in matters relating to the election. Moreover, the court ordered comprehensive documentation of the elections through videography.

Despite this judicial clearance, petitioners' legal representatives signaled intentions to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court, underscoring ongoing disputes. The elections are slated for 13,237 'Sarpanches' and 83,437 'Panches'. Advocate Hakam Singh shared that nearly 1,000 writ petitions with 11 grounds of grievance were presented to the High Court, which dismissed all except one concerning videography. The stay on the 250 writ petitions was also annulled, prompting plans to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Previously, the Punjab High Court had refrained from delaying the state-wide elections, though it halted elections in specific villages where candidates faced nomination issues. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa blamed the Aam Aadmi Party and government officials for mismanagement in the nomination filing process, creating confusion over candidate reservations in various panchayat segments. Bajwa accused the administration of negligence, highlighting the absence of key officials like Panchayat Secretaries and BDPOs from their offices, despite the Chief Minister's assurances for free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024