Left Menu

Eurozone Bonds Rise as Oil Prices Drop, Inflation Fears Diminish

The euro area's benchmark Bund yield decreased as oil prices dropped, alleviating inflation concerns. Investors await the ECB policy meeting, expecting a 25 bps rate cut without clear future guidance. Germany's 10-year bond and Italy's bond yields fell amid shifting market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:08 IST
Eurozone Bonds Rise as Oil Prices Drop, Inflation Fears Diminish
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro area's benchmark Bund yield decreased on Tuesday, following a significant drop in oil prices. This alleviated fears of renewed inflation pressures, as market participants braced for the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the week.

Oil prices fell by 3%, driven by a weaker demand outlook and reports of Israel's willingness to refrain from striking Iranian oil targets, thus minimizing the risk of supply disruptions. Recent activity saw Euro zone investors lowering their expectations for ECB rate cuts, mainly influenced by strong U.S. economic data that impacted Federal Reserve rate derivatives.

Investors anticipate that the ECB will implement a 25 bps rate cut without providing clear guidance on future policies. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 4 bps to 2.24%, after peaking at 2.299% on Friday, marking its highest since early September. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yield decreased by 4.5 bps to 3.50%, with the gap between Italian and German yields at 126 bps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024