Eurozone Bonds Rise as Oil Prices Drop, Inflation Fears Diminish

The euro area's benchmark Bund yield decreased on Tuesday, following a significant drop in oil prices. This alleviated fears of renewed inflation pressures, as market participants braced for the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the week.

Oil prices fell by 3%, driven by a weaker demand outlook and reports of Israel's willingness to refrain from striking Iranian oil targets, thus minimizing the risk of supply disruptions. Recent activity saw Euro zone investors lowering their expectations for ECB rate cuts, mainly influenced by strong U.S. economic data that impacted Federal Reserve rate derivatives.

Investors anticipate that the ECB will implement a 25 bps rate cut without providing clear guidance on future policies. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 4 bps to 2.24%, after peaking at 2.299% on Friday, marking its highest since early September. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yield decreased by 4.5 bps to 3.50%, with the gap between Italian and German yields at 126 bps.

