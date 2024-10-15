European Markets Surge Amid Corporate Earnings and Central Bank Decisions

On Tuesday, European shares reached a new two-week high as investors kept a close eye on the corporate earnings season and anticipated key economic signals from the central bank's upcoming interest rate decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.2% at 0710 GMT, propelled by gains in telecoms and travel stocks. The European Central Bank is set to announce its monetary policy update on Thursday, with market expectations leaning towards a rate cut of 25 basis points.

Recent statistics indicate that the euro zone economy is struggling more than at the last policymakers' meeting in September. Ericsson surpassed third-quarter earnings and sales forecasts, thanks to revitalized demand for 5G equipment in North America, leading to an 8% increase in the Swedish company's stock price. However, energy stocks declined by 2.5%, mirroring a drop in oil prices following reports of Israel's assurances to the U.S. not to target Iran's oil facilities, which allayed concerns over potential supply disruptions. TotalEnergies shares fell 3.7% following news of sharply decreased third-quarter downstream results attributed to lower refining margins in Europe and beyond. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank saw a 1.6% decline, reflecting the pricing of 16 million of its shares at 16.01 euros each, as reported by a transaction bookrunner.

