Rajnath Singh Lays Groundwork for Key Maritime Communication Hub in Telangana

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the foundation of India's second VLF communication station in Telangana, underscoring its strategic significance for maritime security. The station aims to enhance real-time connectivity with land and sea forces, a major step forward in secure communication technology advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:43 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for India's second very low frequency (VLF) communication transmission station located in Vikarabad district, Telangana. During the event, Singh emphasized the station's strategic importance in boosting communication capabilities for India's maritime forces.

He highlighted the critical role of secure communication, noting its potential to determine conflict outcomes. Singh stated, "The VLF station we are establishing today is a key move to strengthen communication for our maritime forces, ensuring robust, real-time connectivity between land and sea forces. This initiative aligns with our broader vision to safeguard our maritime interests."

Addressing the rapid technological advancements in communication, Singh reminisced about past milestones, noting how today's technologies once seemed like mere imagination. Reflecting on the past 2-3 decades, he observed, "Significant strides have been made in communication technology, enabling continuity in education and essential services even during difficult times like the recent lockdowns."

Earlier this year, Telangana was chosen as the site for the Indian Navy's second VLF station, which will be built in the Damagudem forest near Puduru. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Navy employs VLF stations for effective communication with ships and submarines, marking a strategic enhancement in maritime communication infrastructure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

