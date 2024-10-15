Central Bank of India's Strategic Insurance Acquisition Gains CCI Nod

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for Central Bank of India's acquisition of sizable stakes in Future Generali India Insurance and Future Generali India Life Insurance. The state-owned bank, a scheduled commercial bank, intends to acquire a 24.91% equity stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL).

Additionally, the CCI approved Central Bank's acquisition of a 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL) through a bid resolution plan. This follows the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India's regulations, addressing the debt crisis at Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL).

The acquisitions bolster Central Bank of India's portfolio, tapping into the diversified insurance offerings of these companies, from personal and commercial insurance to investment and retirement plans. With the National Company Law Tribunal's endorsement, the acquisitions are a pivotal element in resolving FEL's financial liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)