Transformative Potential: Will Weight Loss Drugs Reshape UK's Workforce?
Britain is investigating if Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, Mounjaro, can help reduce long-term sickness and boost workforce participation. With a £279 million investment and a major study, the health minister sees potential in reducing NHS strain and transforming health and employment landscapes.
Britain is set to explore the impact of Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, Mounjaro, on reducing long-term sickness and supporting workforce reintegration. This comes as part of a substantial £279 million investment following a summit led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
A real-world study, to be coordinated by the University of Manchester, will investigate the drug's effectiveness in alleviating strain on the National Health Service (NHS) and its influence on employment status. With obesity costing the NHS £11 billion annually, health minister Wes Streeting heralds this effort as transformative.
NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard described weight loss drugs as a potential 'game-changer' in addressing public health challenges. However, Streeting emphasized the necessity of lifestyle changes alongside medicinal interventions to prevent additional pressure on the NHS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
